Mostly cloudy with a few showers

Temperatures will climb this week and a southerly wind will also help increase humidity. An area of upper level energy nearby will be close enough to give us more clouds and a chance of a few showers today. Highs today will climb into the mid 80s and lows will hover around 70 degrees. This means that temperatures will be 5-10 degrees above average today and tonight. A passing shower will also be possible this evening in west Tennessee and north Mississippi.
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly Cloudy. 30% chance of showers. Winds: S 5-10 mph. High: 86.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers. Winds: S 5 mph. Low: 70.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will remain above average this week with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. A few scattered showers or storms will also be possible on Tuesday, but we will be mostly dry with only afternoon pop-up rain the rest of the week. It will feel noticeably more humid with a heat index in the mid 90s. There will also be a chance for afternoon showers over the weekend. It doesn’t look like we will see a considerable cool down again until next week.
Sagay Galindo
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: SagayWX
Twitter: @Sagaygalindo
