Mugshot released of man accused of killing off-duty State Trooper

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Authorities have released a mugshot of the suspect accused of killing an off-duty state Trooper. He’s identified as 43-year-old Troy Anthony Eaton of Rienzi, Mississippi. He surrendered to authorities Sunday morning.
Authorities say Eaton is in the Tippah County Jail and charges are pending.
Thirty-two-year-old Trooper Kenneth Joshlin Smith was killed near the Tippah and Alcorn County line just after midnight, Sunday. Thirty-eight-year-old Rickie Dale Vick, who was with Smith, was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.