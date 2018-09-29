No. 5 LSU sees offense come to life in 45-16 win over Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU remains undefeated after the Tigers crushed Ole Miss, 45-16, Saturday night inside a soggy Death Valley.
It could have been quarterback Joe Burrow’s best night in the purple and gold, not to mention the combined 500 yards in total offense for the first time this season.
The Tigers started off hot, taking a 28-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Back on the field in the third quarter, Burrow’s arm helped speed things up, launching a pass to Justin Jefferson before hitting freshman Terrace Marshall on a catch-and-run that went 52 yards.
Ole Miss flirted with getting back in the game in the third quarter, but the Tigers slammed the door with a big finish.
It was a big win for the Tigers, but there is still work to be done as they face tougher challenges in the SEC.
“We haven’t played a complete game, yet; we have to remain hungry,” said head coach Ed Orgeron. “We have to play our best to beat anybody. Every team in the SEC is going to be a challenge; we know it is. We are going to enjoy this win. Then, it’s on to Florida, which is going to be a tremendous challenge, but we’re up for that challenge.”
SCORING PLAYS:
- L. Logan 30 yd FG GOOD - LSU 0 - 3 Ole Miss
- J. Burrow pass,to J. Chase for 21 yds for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK) - LSU 7 - 3 Ole Miss
- N. Brossette run for 4 yds for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK) - LSU 14 - 3 Ole Miss
- C. Edwards-Helaire run for 3 yds for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK) - LSU 21 - 3 Ole Miss
- J. Burrow pass,to J. Jefferson for 65 yds for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK) - LSU 28 - 3 Ole Miss
- L. Logan 17 yd FG GOOD - LSU 28 - 6 Ole Miss
- S. Phillips run for 1 yd for a TD, (L. Logan KICK)
- J. Burrow pass, to J. Jefferson for 5 yds for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK)
- L. Logan 40 yd FG GOOD
- C. Tracy 26 yd FG GOOD
- J. Burrow run for 35 yds for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK)
