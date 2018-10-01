Presidential rally to bring sudden traffic stop in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) - One day ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally in Southaven, final preparations are underway.
Trump visited Johnson City, Tennessee, on Monday ahead of his visit to Landers Center.
Secret Service will not reveal how he's getting there, but one thing is for sure: the president's motorcade and rally will cause significant traffic delays.
"Putting up light, there's a stage, there's sound [...] We're setting chairs and seats and things along that end, so it really has the feel of a big concert coming," Landers Center Executive Director Todd Mastry said.
Outside, landscapers were busy making the grounds as clean as possible following the past week's Mid-South Fair. But the real work is going on inside.
Mastry said he's been through a Secret Service meeting before like the one he had Monday afternoon.
“In less than 20 years, this is the second sitting president who’s come to Landers Center. So while not everyone who is here on our team was here, many of our employees were here when President Bush was here,” Mastry said.
Mississippi Department of Transportation said Secret Service will not give them a road closure plan ahead of time to protect the president.
They said roads will close at the last minute when he arrives, which could cause temporary backups.
Traffic will be much worse near the Church Road exit to Landers Center.
"No different than coming to a concert here or any other event, leave early, plan for delays," Mastry said.
Mastry said they expect tens of thousands of people to descend on Southaven to see the president in person.
"We're very excited. It's very rare you get the opportunity to have a sitting president come to your venue."
The event is general admission, meaning it's first come, first serve.
