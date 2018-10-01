Rachel Heck wins 2018 Jr. Ryder Cup, meets Tiger Woods

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It’s been quite a week for St. Agnes Academy junior golf sensation Rachel Heck.
On Tuesday, the 16-year old Memphian, made a 10-foot birdie putt to clinch the United States win over Europe in the 2018 Junior Ryder Cup at Disneyland Paris, but Heck’s week got better after the win.
Heck and her teammates visited Le Golf National, the official 2018 Ryder Cup course, and met pro-golfer Tiger Woods.
The Junior US Team also played six holes at the course. An unforgettable experience for Heck and her teammates.
“Oh my gosh that was incredible," Heck said about playing at Le Golf National. “I don’t think I’ve ever played in front of so many people. That’s an experience we’re never going to have again, and I’ve never been so nervous on the first tee. That was amazing.”
Heck is currently ranked 17th in the World Golf Amateur Rankings, and she’s committed to play college golf at Stanford University.
