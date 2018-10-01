Tigers look to respond after surprising loss to Tulane

"There's no lack of motivation. These guys have great pride. This is a football team that has pride in their performance. It didn't show in the level that we wanted Friday, and that's why we got beat. At the end of the day, you watch film and take accountability and you correct the mistakes. You have to make sure that never happens again. This is a young football team. We have eight seniors, and four of those seniors were not available to play in the game. When you get in a situation like that on the road, somebody has to emerge. Someone has to step up and set the standard for the team and hold each other accountable with that. We're growing through it. I believe in these guys. I told them in the locker room right after, there's no group I'd rather be a part of this with than them. This is why I coach. It's fun and great when you win and everybody pats you on the back and tells you how good of a job you do, but the reason you coach is for these moments. Why you play the game is to show you are capable of wonderful response. It doesn't make losing or poor performance acceptable, but how you bounce back is going to show the character you have and what you're made of. In life, there's going to be setbacks and unfortunate situations. There's going to be bad days where you're not going to perform to the best you're capable of as a human. What do you do from there? That's the message to the team. That's the message to the coaches. Everyone has to look in the mirror. I've spent a lot of time evaluating what we're doing and how we've gotten to this point."