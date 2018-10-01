Two charged in shooting death of Phil Trenary to appear in court Monday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Two of the three people charged in the shooting death of Phil Trenary will appear in court Monday.
McKinney Wright Jr., 22, and 18-year-old Quandarious Richardson, along with 16-year-old Racanisha Wright, are charged with first degree murder in perpetration of criminal attempt robbery and criminal attempt especially aggravated robbery.
Police say all three admitted to the crime, and one suspect said they were driving around looking for people to rob that night.
Friday, Richardson led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle matching the description of the car used in the shooing.
Phil Trenary, who was the president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce, was shot and killed Thursday evening on South Front Street-- it happened after the Chamber hosted a walk/run nearby.
Trenary's visitation and funeral have been set for Thursday afternoon at Christ United Methodist Church on Poplar Avenue.
