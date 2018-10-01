Warmer temperatures and higher humidity for the work week

NEXT WEEK: The humidity will go up for the work and school week. Monday we will see highs remain in the middle 80s and there could be an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon, the best chances will be in eastern Arkansas. Tuesday through Friday we are back in the middle to upper 80s. Winds will remain out of the south, pulling in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. The added moisture from the Gulf plus the heat and humidity, could spark a few isolated to pop-up showers and storms each afternoon through the week but rain chances won’t be very high and most areas will stay dry. Overnight lows this week will remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s, which is around 10 degrees above the average temperature for this time of year. Each day and night we will mostly keep a good mix of sun and clouds.