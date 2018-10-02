Above average temperatures all week

We are waking up to some cloud cover today, but clouds will continue to break up this afternoon. It will be a warm day with temperatures in the upper 80s and a heat index in the lower 90s. A few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible today, but most of the area will stay dry. The best chance for rain will be between 1 and 5 p.m. in west Tennessee. Temperatures tonight will only dip to the lower 70s, which is about 10 degrees above normal.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 30%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 87.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: SE 5 mph. Low: 71.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will stay warmer than normal for the beginning of October with high temperatures near 90 all week and lows in the lower 70s. There will be a chance for afternoon pop-up showers tomorrow, but most of the week actually looks dry. The heat index will continue to climb with it feeling like the mid 90s by Wednesday and Thursday.
WEEKEND: A few hit or miss showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s for the weekend and into the start of next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.