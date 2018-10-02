Above average temperatures all week

We are waking up to some cloud cover today, but clouds will continue to break up this afternoon. It will be a warm day with temperatures in the upper 80s and a heat index in the lower 90s. A few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible today, but most of the area will stay dry. The best chance for rain will be between 1 and 5 p.m. in west Tennessee. Temperatures tonight will only dip to the lower 70s, which is about 10 degrees above normal.