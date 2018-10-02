Attorneys hired for suspects charged in Phil Trenary’s murder

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - For the second day in a row, two of the three suspects charged in the death of Memphis civic leader Phil Trenary faced a judge.
McKinney Wright, 22, and 18-year-old Quandarious Richardson were in court Tuesday to learn who would represent them.
Wright and Richardson, along with Wright’s 16-year-old cousin Racanisha Wright, are charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Memphis Chamber CEO Phil Trenary.
Police said all three admitted to the crime. Investigators said one of the suspects said they were driving around downtown looking for people to rob when they spotted Trenary.
Neither Richardson or Wright could not afford an attorney, so the judge appointed one for each of them. Lakeland attorney Henry Gotten III is representing Wright.
Tawanda Williams is representing Richardson, who faces additional charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen truck.
Chief homicide prosecutor Jennifer Nichols said despite the high-profile nature of the case, she's treating this case as any other.
"The charges, the elements of the charges don’t change you know, just because it gets more attention than some others,” Nichols said.
Both Wright and Richardson are scheduled to appear in court again next week.
Racanisha Wright appeared in juvenile court on Monday afternoon. Later this month, a judge will determine if her case stays in juvenile court or if she’ll be tried as an adult.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.