Blackburn, Bredesen in dead heat in NBC News|SurveyMonkey poll

We’ve always known this is going to be a tight race. Tennesseans want a conservative in the Senate, and they know Marsha is the only candidate in the race who will represent their values. She is the only one who will work with the President, who came to Johnson City last night in support of her campaign. Phil Bredesen’s campaign is bought and paid for by Chuck Schumer. Bredesen donated $33,400 to Hillary Clinton and wanted her to be our President.