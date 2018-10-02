Criminal investigation underway after grandmother found dead

MARSHALL COUNTY, MS (WMC) - A criminal death investigation is underway in Marshall County.
According to Sheriff Kenny Dickerson, a couple was found on the ground in their bedroom by their granddaughter Tuesday morning.
The grandmother was found dead while the grandfather had extremely high blood pressure.
It's unclear how the woman died, but Dickerson said she was found with bruises on her face and blood at the scene.
The man is in the hospital for his blood pressure and is considered a person of interest in the investigation.
