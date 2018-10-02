Deputy swarmed by yellowjackets while chasing wanted man

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy was sent to the hospital after being swarmed by yellowjackets.
The deputy was attempting to arrest 20-year-old Angelo Smith, who ran through a neighborhood in Hickory Hill on Monday night.
When the deputy came close to Smith, several yellowjackets flew up the deputy’s pant leg and stung him.
The deputy was taken to the hospital but has since been released.
Smith was taken into custody on outstanding felony warrants.
