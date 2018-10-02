Graham to Trump: Re-nominate Kavanaugh if vote fails

(CNN) – If Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court doesn’t pass the Senate, one senator thinks he should get a second chance.
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham released a statement Tuesday, which in part reads: “I believe Judge Kavanaugh will be confirmed to the Supreme Court very soon. However, if his nomination were to fall short, I would encourage President Trump to re-nominate Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. It would – in effect – be appealing the Senate’s verdict directly to the American people.”
Kavanaugh’s nomination is on hold while the FBI investigates sexual misconduct allegations against him.
Christine Blasey Ford has accused him of sexual assault while in high school and Deborah Ramirez has accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior while in college.
Both incidents allegedly happened in the 1980s.
Kavanaugh has denied all the allegations against him.
Graham has been a passionate defender of the embattled nominee.
Last week he accused Democrats of trying to “destroy” Kavanaugh’s life for political gain.
