Gubernatorial Candidates to debate tonight on WMC Action News 5

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The candidates vying to be the next Governor of Tennessee will debate Tuesday night on WMC Action News 5 at 6 p.m.
This will be the only gubernatorial debate in Memphis and will be held at the Rose Theatre on the University of Memphis campus. The debate is co-sponsored by WMC Action News 5, The Commercial Appeal and the USA Today Network, the University of Memphis, the League of Women Voters of Memphis-Shelby County and the Economic Club of Memphis.
You can watch the debate on WMC Action News 5, WMCActionNews5.com or the WMC Action News 5 News App.
This will be the only gubernatorial debate in Memphis and will be held at the Rose Theatre on the University of Memphis campus.The debate is co-sponsored by WMC Action News 5, The Commercial Appeal and the USA Today Network, the University of Memphis, the League of Women Voters of Memphis-Shelby County and the Economic Club of Memphis.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.