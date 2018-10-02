Gubernatorial Candidates to debate tonight on WMC Action News 5

Gubernatorial Candidates to debate tonight on WMC Action News 5
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 2, 2018 at 9:25 AM CDT - Updated October 2 at 9:25 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The candidates vying to be the next Governor of Tennessee will debate Tuesday night on WMC Action News 5 at 6 p.m.

This will be the only gubernatorial debate in Memphis and will be held at the Rose Theatre on the University of Memphis campus. The debate is co-sponsored by WMC Action News 5, The Commercial Appeal and the USA Today Network, the University of Memphis, the League of Women Voters of Memphis-Shelby County and the Economic Club of Memphis.

You can watch the debate on WMC Action News 5, WMCActionNews5.com or the WMC Action News 5 News App.

