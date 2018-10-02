4 injured in three overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened overnight.
The first shooting happened after midnight at the Loves gas station and truck stop on Lamar and American Way.
Two people were transported to the hospital. A female victim is in critical condition, while a male is in non critical condition.
The second shooting happened on early Tuesday morning on McLemore and South Orleans Street.
A man was shot in the leg, and is expected to be okay.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black mask and gray hoodie.
The third shooting also happened at a gas station.
A man was shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition on at the Circe K on Yale
Road.
Police are unsure if the shooting happened there.
Authorities are working to learn more about all of these shootings.
If you have any information call Crime Stopper at 901-528-CASH.
