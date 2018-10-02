4 injured in three overnight shootings

A man was shot at a Circle K Tuesday morning. (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 2, 2018 at 7:27 AM CDT - Updated October 2 at 7:27 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened overnight.

This is the scene after two people were shot at a Memphis truck stop (Source: WMC)
The first shooting happened after midnight at the Loves gas station and truck stop on Lamar and American Way.

Two people were transported to the hospital. A female victim is in critical condition, while a male is in non critical condition.

The second shooting happened on early Tuesday morning on McLemore and South Orleans Street.

A man was shot in the leg, and is expected to be okay.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black mask and gray hoodie.

The third shooting also happened at a gas station.

A man was shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition on at the Circe K on Yale

Road.

Police are unsure if the shooting happened there.

Authorities are working to learn more about all of these shootings.

If you have any information call Crime Stopper at 901-528-CASH.

