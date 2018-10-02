Man hit by car in critical condition

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A busy Whitehaven intersection was shut down for more than an hour Monday night after a man was hit by a car.
The accident happened at Mill Branch Road and East Shelby Drive.
The driver remained on the scene after that crash that left a man in critical condition. He was speaking with police when WMC5 crews first arrived but was too shaken up to speak.
According to a witness, the victim had just walked out of the Shelby Express gas station just minutes before the accident took place.
"And he came in bought some beers,” said the victim’s friend Marcus Gwynn. “He came in two times before I left out of the store. And when he came in the third time, he gave me a dollar and I bought a drink and left him in the store and I thought he had been gone home but he wasn't. All I heard was a car hitting breaks."
Gwynn said his friend is about 39 or 40 years old.
At last check, the victim was still listed in critical condition.
