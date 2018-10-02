Man sentenced to probation over fatal DUI crash

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A judge sentenced a Memphis man to eight years of probation over a fatal DUI crash.
Investigators said Andre Hill, 50, hit and killed Michael Yarbrough in November 2015.
Investigators said both Hill and Yarbrough were intoxicated. Hill's blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.
Hill pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide involving alcohol.
Judge James Lammey Jr. sentenced Hill to eight years probation and a $1,000 fine.
The judge noted Hill has been wearing an alcohol-monitoring device for three years with no new violations.
Hill had been driving on a revoked license since 1988, after it was revoked because of his arrest and conviction on his first DUI. He served two days in jail on a suspended 30-day sentence.
From 1989 to 1995, Hill was convicted three times for driving without a license, plus one conviction for violating probation. During all that time, he spent a total of six days in jail and was fined $820.
