President Trump endorses Marsha Blackburn at Johnson City rally

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WMC) - In less than 24 hours, President Donald Trump will make a stop in Southaven, Mississippi.
Monday night, he held a rally in Johnson City, Tennessee.
At that rally he covered several topics, including his push for Republican Marsha Blackburn to represent Tennessee in the U.S Senate.
"She's a fighter,” Trump said. “A true fighter for the people of Tennessee. She loves your state and she's you're next U.S. Senator. She's going to be fantastic. Marsha Blackburn."
Blackburn is running against Democrat Phil Bredesen in a crucial and tight U.S. Senate race.
Bredesen sent WMC Action News 5 a statement following President Trump’s visit to Johnson City.
President Trump stressed to thousands of supporters how crucial Tennessee’s vote is this November. "A Democrat takeover of Congress will plunge our country into gridlock and chaos and take away all of the wealth that you've earned over the last 20 months,” Trump said.
President Trump will hold a rally in Southaven on Tuesday night at the Landers Center.
