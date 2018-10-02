President Trump endorses Marsha Blackburn at Johnson City rally

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 1, 2018 at 9:18 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 10:23 PM

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WMC) - In less than 24 hours, President Donald Trump will make a stop in Southaven, Mississippi.

Monday night, he held a rally in Johnson City, Tennessee.

At that rally he covered several topics, including his push for Republican Marsha Blackburn to represent Tennessee in the U.S Senate.

"She's a fighter,” Trump said. “A true fighter for the people of Tennessee. She loves your state and she's you're next U.S. Senator. She's going to be fantastic. Marsha Blackburn."

Blackburn is running against Democrat Phil Bredesen in a crucial and tight U.S. Senate race.

Bredesen sent WMC Action News 5 a statement following President Trump’s visit to Johnson City.

“Presidential visits are good for fundraising, but I’ve found that Tennesseans are independent thinkers who can make up their own minds. When I ran for Governor, President Bush came down so many times that I lost count, and in the end, I won, because people in Tennessee like to think for themselves for these kinds of things. I’m much more interested in getting out there and talking with voters about the issues that matter, which is why I hosted a forum tonight in Chattanooga. Tennessee voters have a choice: if they want more of the same shouting and bickering from Washington, then I’m not their candidate. However, if voters want to hire someone who has a track record of getting things done for Tennessee, then I’m applying for the job."

President Trump stressed to thousands of supporters how crucial Tennessee’s vote is this November. "A Democrat takeover of Congress will plunge our country into gridlock and chaos and take away all of the wealth that you've earned over the last 20 months,” Trump said.

President Trump will hold a rally in Southaven on Tuesday night at the Landers Center.

