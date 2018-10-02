President Trump endorses Marsha Blackburn at Johnson City rally

“Presidential visits are good for fundraising, but I’ve found that Tennesseans are independent thinkers who can make up their own minds. When I ran for Governor, President Bush came down so many times that I lost count, and in the end, I won, because people in Tennessee like to think for themselves for these kinds of things. I’m much more interested in getting out there and talking with voters about the issues that matter, which is why I hosted a forum tonight in Chattanooga. Tennessee voters have a choice: if they want more of the same shouting and bickering from Washington, then I’m not their candidate. However, if voters want to hire someone who has a track record of getting things done for Tennessee, then I’m applying for the job."