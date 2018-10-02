Raleigh woman celebrates 100th birthday, says faith is key to long life

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Raleigh woman celebrated her 100th birthday Monday surrounded by friends and family.
Dorothy, also known as “Grandmama,” has lived in her neighborhood for more than 80 years.
She said the secret to a long life is faith.
"Let me say this for you… I ask the Lord to bless you as I pray for you today,” Dorothy said. “Love and protect you as you go along your way. His love is always with us. His promises are true. No matter what the problem, he'll see us through."
Dorothy still cooks, gardens, and attends church every week.
Her family says she stays in touch with family through her landline phone.
