TBI searching for missing endangered Dyer teen

DYER, TN (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a missing teenager from West Tennessee.
Kaleigh Mutter, 16, was last seen Sunday at her family's home in Dyer, Tennessee.
Dyer police say they have information that the teen could be in danger.
Mutter stands 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has curly brown hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen wearing black shorts and black long-sleeved jacket and carrying a tan purse with a design on it.
If you have seen Kaleigh, please call the Dyer Police Department at 731-692-3714 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
