Thousands await presidential visit in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) - The crowd eager to see President Donald Trump in Southaven on Tuesday made their way to Landers Center early.
Hundreds of people made their way outside the area ahead of the night’s rally at 6:30 p.m. Some even arrived before the sun rose. Thousands are expected to be in attendance.
It's the second presidential visit to the arena. In 2003, then-president George W. Bush visited Southaven.
Traffic is expected to be a major concern for Trump's visit.
Interstate 55 will be closed from Pleasant Hill Road to I-240 in both directions from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. and again from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m.
You can watch President Trump's speech tonight live on WMCActionNews5.com.
