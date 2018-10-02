VIDEO: Horse rushes through bar

CHANTILLY, FRANCE (NBC) – The young horse fled her racing stable, near Paris, and ran towards a local café.
Jockey Jean-Marie Beguigne said he lost control of the horse.
The bar’s security camera captured the event as the horse ran through the bar while customers scrambled to safety. There were only seven customers at the café during the time of the event.
Although there were no reported injuries, things could have been worse. A crowd just left the bar to catch the morning train just a few minutes prior to the incident.
