A Warm and Humid Start To October

THIS WEEK: High pressure is firmly entrenched along the Mid-Atlantic states allowing a steady flow of warm moist air into the Mid-South. This will keep temperatures above average along with muggy conditions. A few isolated to widely scattered showers are possible tomorrow. Otherwise expect a warm and humid day. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with overnight lows near 70. Wednesday will be warm and mainly dry with a partly cloudy sky and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows again in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.