Warm and muggy, a few isolated showers

This sticky weather pattern will continue across the Mid-South as southerly flow continues around an area of high pressure. A few isolated showers this afternoon but by evening any threat of rain will diminish with the loss of daytime heating. Partly cloudy skies tonight with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy and muggy. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 71
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of afternoon pop-up showers and storms. Winds: South 5-10 mph. High 88.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will stay warmer than normal for the beginning of October with high temperatures close to 90 all week and overnight and early morning lows will fall into the lower 70s. There will be a small chance of an afternoon pop-up shower or storm but most of the week looks dry. The heat index will continue to climb with it feeling like the mid 90s by Wednesday and Thursday.
WEEKEND: A few hit or miss showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s for the weekend and into the start of next week.