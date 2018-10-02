Warm and muggy this week

Skies have become partly cloudy. We woke up to some cloud cover today, but clouds will continue to break up this afternoon. It will be a warm day with temperatures in the upper 80s and a heat index in the lower 90s.
A few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible today, but most of the area will stay dry. The best chance for rain will be between 1 and 5 p.m. in West Tennessee. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 70s, which is around 10 degrees above normal of 59 for this time of year.
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly Cloudy. 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 87.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: SE 5 mph. Low: 71.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of afternoon pop-up showers and storms. Winds: South 5-10 mph. High 88.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will stay warmer than normal for the beginning of October with high temperatures close to 90 all week and overnight and early morning lows will fall into the lower 70s. There will be a small chance of an afternoon pop-up shower or storm but most of the week looks dry. The heat index will continue to climb with it feeling like the mid 90s by Wednesday and Thursday.
WEEKEND: A few hit or miss showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s for the weekend and into the start of next week.