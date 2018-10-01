AG Jim Hood officially announces campaign run for governor

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood has officially announced his intention to run for governor in the 2019 statewide elections.
A tweet from Hood - whose Twitter handle is now @HoodForGovernor - says he is running to put families first and create jobs to help keep people in the Magnolia State.
Hood made the announcement Wednesday morning in his hometown of Houston, MS, in front of the Chickasaw County Courthouse. Hood has served as attorney general of Mississippi since 2004.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.