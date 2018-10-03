Hospital moves into West Memphis location

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT) - Baptist Memorial Hospital moved into its new West Memphis location on Tuesday.
According to a Facebook post by Crittenden County Judge Woody Wheeless, the hospital is continuing to hire people to fill positions.
The former Crittenden Regional Hospital closed in 2014 and resulted in hundreds of people losing their jobs.
The judge’s post adds that the planned opening for the new hospital is scheduled for early December. Moving, hiring, and training will continue until the planned opening takes place.
