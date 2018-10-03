Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel visit LeBron James’ I PROMISE School

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Before leaving the Cleveland area after performing at The Q Tuesday night for his Man of the Woods Tour, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel made a surprise visit to LeBron James' I PROMISE School on Wednesday afternoon.
I PROMISE School took to Twitter to share photos of the couple interacting with students and faculty.
During the surprise visit, the students put on a dance performance for the famed entertainers to “show them ALL the moves!”
LeBron James tweeted out his appreciation for the couple’s visit.
James' former teammate Tristan Thompson also took to Twitter to share his reaction to the surprise celebrity visit.
