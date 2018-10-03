More Heat In The Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: S 5 LOW: 72
TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy WIND: S 5-10 HIGH: 90
THIS WEEK: High pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern in the Mid-South keeping the area hot, humid, and mainly dry. There is a slight chance of a shower tomorrow, otherwise, expect another warm and muggy day. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will mostly sunny and warm with highs again near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows near 70.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance a isolated showers and highs in the mid 80s with overnight lows near 70.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders