More Heat In The Forecast

THIS WEEK: High pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern in the Mid-South keeping the area hot, humid, and mainly dry. There is a slight chance of a shower tomorrow, otherwise, expect another warm and muggy day. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will mostly sunny and warm with highs again near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.