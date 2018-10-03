New Memphis-made film looks to inspire military families

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A new movie with Memphis ties is coming to theaters.
Indivisible, filmed and directed in Memphis, is set during a time of war that focuses on an Army chaplain and his wife.
The movie is based on the true story of Darren and Heather Turner. Carrying burdens others can't comprehend, the couple faces the battle to save their family.
"I did not handle that deployment very well, so I came home and my wife and I had some serious marriage problems," Darren Turner said.
David Evans, the writer and director, said Indivisible is a community partnership between his company Graceworks Pictures and Calvary Church.
"We feel like this movie will really reach a broad audience in addition to the spiritual aspects of the film, there are some incredible action sequences," Evans said.
The cast includes Grey's Anatomy stars Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening. It also features Tia Mowry and several other rising actors.
WMC Action News 5 anchor Kontji Anthony also stars in the film during a newsroom scene.
The Turner couple said they believe their story can reach families who may be ready to give up.
"That people would see the unique struggles that military families go through and that they would hopefully get involved with military families in all of our communities--not just here in Memphis," Darren Turner said.
"My hope is that people would walk out of the theater with a new freedom to find themselves to to bring their messy broken selves to the foot of the cross where they can find true healing and eternal peace," Heather Turner added.
Production for the film took 32 days, with most of the filming in the Memphis area, including the Agricenter, Cordova Community Center and Digger O'Dell Nursery in Arlington.
Indivisible hits theaters nationwide October 26.
