Shelby Co. Commission debates using TBI in all officer-involved shootings

SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) - A proposal to call for TBI’s mandated investigative involvement in officer-involved shootings in Memphis and Shelby County is now headed to the full Shelby County Commission.
A commission committee approved the resolution Wednesday, so it goes downstairs to the full body on Monday, Oct. 15.
However, some commissioners said they still want to hear some answers from the TBI.
“I met with the DA, I met with the crime commission, I met with the sheriff's department,” said Commissioner Tami Sawyer.
Sawyer is a sponsor of the resolution, which aims to put the TBI in a position to investigate more officer-involved shootings in Memphis and Shelby County.
Sawyer, along with County Commissioner and City Council member Edmund Ford Jr., announced the push two weeks ago after 25-year-old Martavious Banks was shot and critically injured by Memphis police.
Three MPD officers were put on leave after investigators discovered body cameras were not on.
That's when DA Amy Weirich asked the TBI to step in and take control of the investigation. Sawyer appeared before the Memphis City Council to discuss the joint resolution last week.
“You have a balance of supporting law enforcement, protecting the community but making sure that law enforcement does not abuse the community,” said Commission Chair Van Turner.
A current agreement with the TBI and DA’s office indicates the agency will step in to Shelby County sheriff or MPD officer-involved shootings only when a death occurs.
But proponents of the oversight say the TBI should investigate in any case of "critical" injury.
The sheriff’s office said it contacts the DA’s office immediately when an officer-involved shooting that involves injury is reported. Sometimes, the TBI steps in and sometimes they don’t.
“When there’s death involved, when there’s critical injury I think that’s what the public wants,” said SCSO Chief Deputy Scott Wright. “They want to see an outside agency come in, so you do have that transparency.”
Before a final vote on the county side, Commissioner Amber Mills said she wants to learn more about cost to the TBI.
“I would like to hear from TBI because my understanding was the TBI was created for the rural areas that don’t have Memphis police and sheriff’s department like we do,” MillS said. “Do they have the resources?”
Commissioner Eddie Jones suggested the body ask someone from the TBI to be at their next meeting on Oct. 15 to answer any questions.
Memphis City Council is expected to take their version of this up in committee when they meet Tuesday. It then would be up to the Shelby County delegation of state lawmakers to introduce legislation.
