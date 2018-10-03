Shelby County Commission wants to invest in MATA

SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) - Shelby County could get into the transportation business.
On Wednesday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris appeared with MATA CEO Gary Rosenfeld before commissioners to talk county investment in MATA. Commissioners are forming a special committee to discuss transportation issues.
The county does not currently provide any funding to MATA, but that could change.
“My goal here was to start a conversation take the pulse of the committee we did that,” Mayor Harris said. Mayor Harris is a month into his term and is wasting no time putting this message in front of the new commission – it's time for the county to fund MATA.
“There's no more important organization in town I can tell besides education MATA public transit affects more lives,” Mayor Harris said. MATA's CEO Gary Rosenfeld told commissioners the agency has been underfunded between $20 million and $25 million yearly compared to peer cities.
MATA's operating budget is roughly $63 million, and $28.4 million of that comes from the city of Memphis.
“We need a good transit bus network,” Rosenfield said. “We need to get that operating at peak efficiency.” Rosenfeld points to studies of the MATA network that highlight a key issue, which is infrequent service. Currently the network covers more area in the county less frequently.
He said first step to fixing MATA's route structure is providing service in key corridors faster.
MATA's already proposed bus rapid transit lanes that will run from downtown to the University of Memphis area.
“It's just going to take political will to invest in public transit because it is probably one of the best ways to change the most lives in our community,” Mayor Harris said. Commissioners didn't discuss a figure, but Rosenfeld is asking for $10 million next year from the county.
He said MATA needs $30 million in investment to get public transit to a better level.
“The funding of the additional 30 million dollars to begin the implementation of the transit vision gets us to really good service and at that point it becomes reliable and expands opportunities for our community,” Rosenfield said.
This debate comes as the MATA board postponed a vote on a number of service changes and cuts last week. That decision will now be made at the end of this month.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.