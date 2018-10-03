Summer-like weather this week

With sunshine and low rain chances, temperatures will climb quickly today. We will also have a southwest wind, which will help increase humidity. High temperatures today will reach 90 degrees and the heat index will get to the mid 90s. Overnight lows will drop to the lower 70s tonight. High and low temperatures will be at least 10 degrees above average through the end of the week. A few pop-up showers are possible this afternoon.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: S 5 mph. Low: 73.
REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will once again be around 90 degrees tomorrow. We will be in the upper 80s for the rest of the week. The heat index will still be in the lower to mid 90s. The rest of the week looks mostly dry with sunny conditions.
WEEKEND: A few hit or miss showers will be possible in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday, but most of the area will remain rain-free. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s for the weekend and into the start of next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
