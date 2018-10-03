Summer-like Week

Plenty of sunshine this afternoon and low rain chances, will make it feel like another summer day. Temperatures will climb quickly witha southwest wind, which will increase humidity levels. High temperatures today will reach 90 degrees and the heat index will get to the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s tonight. High and low temperatures will be at least 10 degrees above average through the end of the week. A few pop-up showers are possible this afternoon.