Summer-like Week

Plenty of sunshine this afternoon and low rain chances, will make it feel like another summer day. Temperatures will climb quickly witha southwest wind, which will increase humidity levels. High temperatures today will reach 90 degrees and the heat index will get to the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s tonight. High and low temperatures will be at least 10 degrees above average through the end of the week. A few pop-up showers are possible this afternoon.
THE REST OF TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: S 5 mph. Low: 73.
REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will once again be around 90 degrees tomorrow. We will be in the upper 80s for the rest of the week. The heat index will still be in the lower to mid 90s. The rest of the week looks mostly dry with sunny conditions.
WEEKEND: A few hit or miss showers will be possible in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday, but most of the area will remain dry. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s for the weekend and into the start of next week.
Sagay Galindo
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: SagayWX
Twitter: @Sagaygalindo
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.