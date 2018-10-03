Tropical Update

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -The first half of the hurricane season was pretty active but thankfully the second half has been a bit more quiet. Right now there are only two areas of concern in the Atlantic and Caribbean. One is Hurricane Leslie and the second is an area in the Caribbean that isn’t showing any signs of strengthening at this time.
As for Hurricane Leslie which is a category one storm. It is located in the central Atlantic and is expected to stay stationary before moving eastward. The current path has it staying out to sea and weakening. Check out the latest below.
As for the Pacific coast, all eyes are watching Hurricane Sergio which is a category 3 storm. The latest path has it moving away from the California and Mexico coastline. It’s westward motion is a bit scary for the people of Hawaii and the current trajectory has it headed in the islands direction.
Hurricane season runs through November. Only two months to go before this season is history. Lets hope it is an uneventful second half.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.