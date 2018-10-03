Unseasonably hot and humid

Continued muggy through evening with temperatures holding in the upper 80s to around 90. Expect a partly cloudy sky in most areas with only a very small chance at a stray shower.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: S 5 mph. Low: 73.
THURSDAY: High temperatures will once again be around 90 degrees tomorrow under a partly cloudy sky. The heat index will still be in the lower to mid 90s.
FRIDAY: Expect another hot day with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 with a partly cloudy sky.
WEEKEND: A few hit or miss showers will be possible in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday, but most of the area will remain dry. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s for the weekend and into the start of next week.
NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot and muggy Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Expect a partly cloudy sky with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon.
