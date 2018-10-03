Woman hits police with car during chase, officers respond with gunfire

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Four officers were injured trying to arrest a woman over counterfeit money.
Germantown Police Department was called to Waffle House on Germantown Road around 9:45 Tuesday night over a woman using counterfeit money. That suspect was later identified as Chelse Chambers, 23.
Police said Chambers drove off, hitting an officer's vehicle. When the officer got out, she then ran into the officer, causing him to shoot his gun at her.
The chase then continued down to Silverleaf Cove in Memphis when she hit another officer, pinning him against another car.
That officer also fired his gun at Chambers.
Officers were able to then take Chambers into custody.
No one was injured by any of the gunfire. Four officers were taken to the hospital, treated for their injuries, and released.
Chambers is charged with aggravated assault, forgery, evading arrest, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, and reckless driving.
