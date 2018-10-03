‘X-Men’ star, missing actress, Fan Bingbing fined $130M for tax evasion, China says

(CNN) - There's a new twist in the mystery surrounding one of China's most famous actresses.
State media reports that Fan Bingbing has been fined for tax evasion and ordered to pay nearly $130 million.
Fan has been ordered to pay the fines after she misreported how much money she had received for certain film projects.
The report states Fan used “Yin-Yang Contracts” to conceal her earnings from authorities and avoid millions of dollars in taxes.
She hasn't been seen in public since June, leading some to speculate she'd been detained by China's communist authorities.
According to the report, Fan is a first-time offender and won’t face charges if she pays the money by an unspecified deadline.
This is the first public pronouncement from the Chinese government since the film star went missing last June.
Fan is best known for starring Hollywood hits like "X-Men: Days of Future Past" and Iron-Man 3."
She is considered China's highest paid actress. Fan’s whereabouts are still unknown.
