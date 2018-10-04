Cemetery case puts property rights issue before high court

Knick, who has lived on her 90-acre property since 1970 and who did clerical work for a food chain before retiring, says nothing on her property title indicates there is a cemetery on her land. She says she's never seen any gravestones or other evidence of a cemetery there. Her land, now partly being used to grow pumpkins and gourds, does have some rock fences and several areas where there are rectangular, flat rocks on the ground. She takes a visitor to one such area and says the others are basically like it.