‘Christmas in Graceland’ will premiere in November

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Christmas in Graceland, the new Hallmark movie filmed in Memphis, will premiere next month.
The movie will premiere as part of Graceland's annual holiday season kickoff on November 15.
The event will include showing off the traditional lights and decorations around Graceland. This year, country stars Scotty McCreery and Marty Stuart will do the honors and give a musical performance.
The event starts at 6 p.m., with the premiere of Christmas at Graceland at 7 p.m. on the soundstage at Elvis Presley’s Memphis.
The film stats Emmy nominee Kellie Pickler. Director Eric Close and star Wes Brown will be in attendance for the debut.
The lighting ceremony is free to the public, but the premiere is an invitation only event. Complimentary tickets will be available at the door that night, however.
If you can't make it to the premiere, the movie will air on Hallmark on November 17.
