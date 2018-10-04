City of Memphis to include minority-, women-owned businesses in convention center renovation

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The City of Memphis is working with the Memphis Convention Center for a renovation project.
The convention center upgrade would include enhancements to the building’s interior and exterior.
“The reality is that minority and women owned businesses have been at a disadvantage for many years in the general nation economy,” Joann Massey, director for the City of Memphis Office of Business Diversity and Compliance, said.
City of Memphis administration is hoping to change that by including minority and women business owners in the process.
They’re striving to meet a diversity spending goal of 30 to 50 percent of the $175-million project.
“Here in Memphis we have over 60 percent of our citizens are African American so it’s not only important to ensure that those who have been historically disadvantaged are included in the economy, but the reality is with those types of demographics it’s better for everyone,” Massey said.
Friday will mark the sixth and final pre-bid meeting and diversity workshop for the City of Memphis Convention Center Renovation Project.
Speakers will educate business owners on applying to bid as a sub-contractor for the project.
“We’re going to have prime contractors actually from across the nation that will be bidding on this and it’s going to include everything from paving to lighting, construction work,” Massey said.
The renovation includes upgrades to both the interior and exterior of the convention center with nods to Memphis' cultural roots.
Next, the bid will go out and prime contractors will select subcontractors with hopes of officially starting construction by spring 2019.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.