Dave Anderson, sports columnist, Pulitzer winner, dies at 89

"In those years, Dick Young was the only morning-paper writer who regularly went to the clubhouse after a game," Anderson wrote for the unpublished book. "Harold Rosenthal and Roger Kahn, who covered for the Herald Tribune, went occasionally, but the other morning-paper writers seldom did. Michael Gaven of the Journal-American usually went. Bill Roeder of the World-Telegram & Sun, Sid Friedlander of the Post and Jack Lang of the Long Island Press always went, and I always followed them. How could you not?"