Ex-rap mogul 'Suge' Knight set to get 28 years in prison

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 file photo, former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight, left, with his defense attorney Albert DeBlanc Jr., listens to the terms of his plea of no contest to voluntary manslaughter after he ran over two men, killing one, nearly four years ago, in Los Angeles Superior Court. Knight is expected to be sentenced to nearly three decades in prison in a Los Angeles court at a hearing, Thursday, Oct. 4. He pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and agreed to a prison sentence of 28 years. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File) (AP)