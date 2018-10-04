Ex-rap mogul 'Suge' Knight set to get 28 years in prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight is expected to be sentenced to nearly three decades in prison in a Los Angeles court.
The hearing Thursday for the 53-year-old Death Row Records co-founder comes almost four years after Knight killed one man and injured another with his truck outside a Compton burger stand.
Knight struck a surprise plea agreement on Sept. 20, a few days before his murder trial was set to begin.
He pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and agreed to a prison sentence of 28 years.
The sentence comes at the end of a long decline for Knight from his pinnacle in the mid-1990s, when he worked with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur to put out some of the most important records in hip-hop history.