FedEx volunteers fill packages for military heroes

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It's never too early to start thinking about the holidays!
That's the mindset for hundreds of volunteers who spent part of the day stuffing care packages for our military heroes.
More than 300 FedEx volunteers are bringing a little holiday cheer early this year.
The volunteers filled 14,000 USO care packages Thursday at Shelby Farms, taping and stuffing boxes to be sent off to men and women in uniform during the holiday season.
“Most of the items are toiletry kits and snacks,” said USO Senior Director Kristina Griffin. “If you can imagine if you are in a very far and remote place like the desert you need a little comfort of home.”
FedEx said it’s about delivering joy to members of the military.
“As a Marine Corp veteran myself, having an organization that comes and steps up and helps the troops is really special to me,” said FedEx HR Advisor Brock Carlson.
It’s all done through a partnership supporting the USO Holidays for Heroes program.
“What I appreciate is the culture and community of our company allows us to come together to support the troops all over the world,” Carlson said.
All the care packages delivered through the program will go to service members deployed to Southwest Asia, the Pacific, and Europe.
“We want people to know that even though we may not be at the height of a conflict, that we do have service men and women or are serving very far away,” Griffin said. “The fact that we are able to come together today to bring a little taste of home to our service men and women during a time when they probably want to be home with their families is pretty incredible.”
