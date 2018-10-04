Heat and humidity continue to rise

It will be another hot and humid day with high temperatures around 90 degrees and a heat index near 100. It will be partly cloudy this afternoon with mostly dry conditions. It was be clear tonight with lows in the lower 70s.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 10%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: S 5 mph. Low: 73.
FRIDAY: The heat will stick around tomorrow with a high of 90 degrees. It will be dry with sunshine on Friday afternoon and will remain clear through the evening. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 70s, but it will still feel muggy.
WEEKEND: A few hit or miss showers will be possible in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday, but most of the area will remain rain-free. Temperatures will stay near 90 over the weekend.
NEXT WEEK: We will stay in the upper 80s for most of next week and it looks like the humidity levels will remain high for early October. Pop-up afternoon storms will be possible Monday through Wednesday. There is a possibility for a slow moving cold front to arrive on Thursday and stick around through late Friday. This will bring a chance for rain, but it will also deliver some cooler air for the end of next week and weekend.
Brittney Bryant
