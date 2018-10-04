The Heat Keeps Coming

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: S 5 LOW: 73
TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy WIND: SW 5 HIGH: 90
THIS WEEK: High pressure shows no sign of weakening over the southeastern United States keeping a hot and mainly dry pattern in place across the area and here in the Mid-South. Highs tomorrow will be well above average with heat indices in the upper 90s. Thursday night will be mostly clear, warm, and muggy with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance a isolated afternoon shower along with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows near 70. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower each day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with lows near 70.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders