The Heat Keeps Coming

THIS WEEK: High pressure shows no sign of weakening over the southeastern United States keeping a hot and mainly dry pattern in place across the area and here in the Mid-South. Highs tomorrow will be well above average with heat indices in the upper 90s. Thursday night will be mostly clear, warm, and muggy with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s.