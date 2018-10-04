Phil Trenary to be laid to rest Thursday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis will say its goodbyes to Greater Memphis Chamber Phil Trenary on Thursday.
Trenary was shot and killed last Thursday night on South Front Street, near G.E. Patterson.
Three people have been charged with his murder. Two of the three suspects have been arraigned and appointed attorneys; they’ll be back in court next week.
McKinney Wright, 22, and Quandarious Richardson, 18, were in court Tuesday.
Wright and Richardson, along with Wright's 16-year-old cousin Racanisha Wright, are charged with first-degree murder.
Neither Richardson nor Wright could afford an attorney, so the judge made appointments.
Trenary's visitation and memorial services are set for Thursday afternoon, both at Christ United Methodist Church, Seabrook Hall.
The visitation starts at noon and the memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the Trenary family requested that contributions be made to a fund established for the advancement of Memphis. Click here to donate.
