Summer-like heat and humidity are here to stay

The summer heat and humidity are still taking place in the Mid-South and looks to stay in the forecast over the next seven days.
Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s with heat index values nearing 100 this afternoon. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with mainly dry conditions this afternoon. We will see mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the lower 70s across the Mid-South. The heat looks to stick around to end the week and for the upcoming weekend.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 10% pop-up storm. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: South around 5 mph. Low: 73.
FRIDAY: Expect partly cloudy skies for Friday with afternoon highs again warming close to 90 degrees. Heat index values will again be an issue as we warm near 100 this afternoon. Winds will remain out of the south around 5 to 10 mph. Lows Friday night will fall into the 70s with mainly clear skies.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: This weekend is looking hot and humid. Partly cloudy skies are expected this weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat index values will reach near 100 each afternoon. Pop-up to isolated showers and storms are possible each afternoon. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 70s this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: The upper 80s will stick around for most of next week and it looks like the humidity will stay high for early October standards. Pop-Up afternoon showers and storms will be possible Monday through Wednesday. There is a possible cold front that might arrive to end next week. This will increase the rain chances to end the week, but we will see some cooler air for the end of the week and into next weekend.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.