Unseasonably hot with very little rain

Temperatures will hold in the 80s through sunset with a partly cloudy sky. A few downpours are possible in northwest Mississippi through 6 PM. The sky will be mainly clear this evening
OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and warm. Winds: South around 5 mph. Low: 73.
FRIDAY: Expect a partly cloudy sky by afternoon with highs again warming close to 90 degrees. Heat index values will again be around 95-100. Rain chance is 10% or less. Winds will remain out of the south around 5 to 10 mph. Lows Friday night will fall into the low to mid 70s with mainly clear skies.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: More hot and humid weather through Sunday. It will be partly cloudy both days with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat index values will top out near 100 each afternoon. A pop-up shower or storm is possible each afternoon. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 70s this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: The upper 80s will stick around for most of next week and it looks like the humidity will stay high for early October standards. Pop-Up afternoon showers and storms will be possible Monday through Wednesday.
